Ameesha Patel Shares Retro Picture With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fans in Awe of the Beauty Queens

Ameesha Patel has been walking down memory lane lately. The Gadar actress who likes to keep her fans hooked to her social media feed through interesting posts has recently started a new throwback series where she showcases some glorious moments from her career. After a week-long wait, Ameesha shared yet another retro picture from her gallery.

On Saturday, the Mangal Pandey actress took to her Instagram handle to post a retro picture of herself with the ever gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the photograph, Ameesha can be seen flaunting a striking yellow salwar suit while Aishwarya Rai is sporting a pretty printed outfit. The two actresses looked stunning as they smiled for the candid camera. In her caption, Ameesha wrote, “Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests .So here goes … The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we could not stop the laughter."

Take a look:

Several avid fans of the actress complimented Ameesha for sharing the memorable picture. One of them wrote, “Beauties in one frame", and another one commented, “Two most gorgeous ladies together (fire emoji)" Someone also said, “Superb!! My Goodness Ameesha Ma’am♥️"

Last week, Ameesha shared an old snap in which the actor was seen posing with her co-star Hrithik Roshan at her South Mumbai home just a few days before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai went on floors. While Hrithik was sporting a blue and black tee-shirt and denims, Ameesha looked absolutely gorgeous in a white tee and black jeans.

In her caption, the actress wrote, “So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pic @hrithikroshann me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming a few days after this picture."

