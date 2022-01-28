Ameesha Patel Was Called 'Arrogant SoBo Rich Brat' for Arriving on 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' Set in Merc

Actress Ameesha Patel, who is all set to make a comeback with the sequel to her most-talked-about film Gadar, recalled her initial days in the film industry in a recent interview with Pinkvilla and shared how she was tagged as a “rich brat" back then. In the interview, Ameesha, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, talked about how people made fun of her by calling her a rich obnoxious girl during the shooting of the film. Having starred alongside actor Hrithik Roshan in the movie, Ameesha highlighted that people used to call her “arrogant" and “snobbish" as she would arrive on the sets of the film in a Mercedes while Hrithik drove a Maruti car.

Ameesha revealed that she always chose to stay away from the film industry politics and never spoke ill of anyone. However, she also said that she was tagged as an “arrogant and snobbish typical south Bombay rich brat" by people. She asserted that she would not indulge in gossip on sets of the film and always appreciated if someone had done a great job. Ameesha even claimed that she never tried to show off but still was perceived as an arrogant person.

Advertisement

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was directed by Hrithik’s filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan and it also marked the actor’s Bollywood debut. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Joshi and Ashish Vidyarthi, among others.

Expressing her love for reading, Ameesha emphasized in the aforementioned interview that she has always been a bookworm and would be engrossed in reading on the sets. “I can read a book in three days," Ameesha was heard saying.

In the interview, Ameesha also talked about her life and said that she used to excel in academics and would always come first. She further underscored that she wanted to build her own identity through hard work and did not just want to be a wife of a rich man.

Advertisement

“When the first flop happened, I did not know how to react," said Ameesha when asked about her unsuccessful films.

She further said that she got to learn a lot from her failure as people changed when she witnessed her bad times. “There are more people who want to be with you in a good time and very few people who want to be with you in a bad time," Ameesha added.

Advertisement

Ameesha will feature alongside Sunny Deol in Gadar 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.