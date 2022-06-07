American Rapper Trouble Shot Dead In Atlanta

Days after a mass shooting incident at a school in Texas rocked the entire United States, a young rapper has been shot dead in Atlanta, Georgia. Trouble, a 34-year-old popular rapper, who collaborated worldwide with renowned artists like Drake, the Weeknd and others, was killed in a home invasion in Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, early Sunday morning. Rapper Trouble’s real name was Mariel Semonte Orr. He was visiting a woman at the time, about 25 miles away from his hometown of Atlanta before the attack.

After Orr was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities identified a suspect as Jamichael Jones, an Atlanta resident who is wanted in murder, home invasion and aggravated assault cases. Jones and Orr were not acquainted, according to police, but Jones was involved in a domestic dispute with a lady Orr was visiting at the apartment, The Guardian reported.

Advertisement

An Instagram post by Trouble’s record label Def Jam described him as “an inspiration to the community he proudly represented".

Orr made his debut as rapper Trouble in 2011 with the release of his first mixtape, the first of a series of nine mixtapes, interspersed with guest appearances from musicians including Lupe Fiasco and Young Thug. Over the next decade, he built a large following and his music videos racked up millions of views online. Renowned producer Mike Will Made It signed Orr to his label in 2018 and produced his debut album Edgewood, which featured Drake, the Weeknd, Quavo, Offset and Fetty Wap, among others.

Advertisement

Drake, Juicy J, Gucci Mane and TI and others artists paid their tribute to rapper Trouble.

Rapper Trouble’s latest album, Thug Luv, featuring collaborations with 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Boosie Badazz and City Girls, was released in 2020.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.