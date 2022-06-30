Amey Wagh Gives Sneak Peek Into His Character Of Jay Dixit In Ananya

Popular Marathi actor Amey Wagh was recently in news for his performance in Me Vasantrao as Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Now, he will also be seen in the film Ananya directed by Pratap Phad. In the recently released trailer of Ananya, Amey was seen for a short while only.

According to reports, Amey will be seen enacting a pivotal role in the film. He spoke a little about his character, being careful not to divulge a lot of details at Ananya’s trailer launch event.

On the day of the event, Zombivli actor said that he wants his character to remain a surprise element for the film. After being persuaded a little, Amey gave a little brief about it. Amey said that there is a popular saying which goes like, “Behind every successful man, there is a woman".

He feels that behind every successful woman, there is a man who learns from her. According to Amey, his character will stand behind Ananya and take inspiration from her. Amey feels that Ananya will be a landmark in the Marathi film industry.

These details have sparked a lot of interest in Amey’s character among the audience. They are excited to see Jay Dixit’s character in Ananya.

Talking about Ananya, it was a one-act play first. After some time, it gained a lot of popularity following which it was decided to make a film on this one-act play. Ananya will be special for actress Hruta Durgule as she will make her debut in the Marathi film industry with this movie. Ananya will be released on July 22. Yogesh Soman, Rucha Apte and others will be there in Ananya.

Ananya is bankrolled by Everest Entertainment, Dreamweaver Entertainment and Ravi Jadhav Films. This film narrates the journey of a girl whose life is filled with obstacles after losing her hands in an accident. How she manages to overcome those obstacles forms Ananya’s storyline.

