Amey Wagh to Jitendra Joshi, Marathi Actors With Coolest Moustaches

Moustache is that one element, which accentuates a man’s personality. His style quotient gets amped up with a moustache and classy bearded look. Celebrities in the Marathi entertainment industry are a foot forward when it comes to spotting the coolest moustaches. This article curates the list of actors, who have left fans swooning over their looks due to classy moustaches.

Amey Wagh

Amey will be seen in the film Ananya directed by Pratap Phad released on July 22. Amey’s moustache look was a little surprising for an audience who were habitual of watching him clean shaved. Still, his moustache look was loved a lot by fans.

Suvrat Joshi

Suvrat will also be seen in Pratap Phad directorial Ananya. He recently shared a series of pictures spotting a thick killer moustache.

Harish Dudhade

Harish is spotting a well-shaped moustache in this picture. Harish is rocking this look with messy hair and that attitude. He has shared a lot of other pictures as well in this look.

Akshar Kothari

Akshar looks every bit handsome in this well-trimmed moustache and beard. Akshar left the audience hooked with his acting in the serial Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha. The show revolves around Pallavi who dreams of becoming a teacher in life. Pallavi comes from a small village but leaves no stone unturned for achieving her goals.

Priyadarshan Jadhav

Priyadarshan is currently riding high on the success of the play Hasta Hasavata. Priyadarshan also loves keeping a moustache and pulls off this look with a lot of confidence. A cursory glance at his Instagram feed will reveal a lot of his pictures in a moustache look.

Jitendra Joshi

There were rare occasions when Jitendra Joshi made any public appearance without a moustache. Be it taking part in any plays or films, Jitendra was spotted many times with a moustache. The Thar actor looks uber cool in a moustache.

Jitendra is currently shooting for his upcoming film In-Deewar. Niddhish Puuzhakkal is directing this film. It is currently in production.

