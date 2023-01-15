Amid Athiya Shetty's Wedding Rumours, Suniel Shetty Reacts to KL Rahul's Fantastic ODI Innings

KL Rahul is being praised by many for his incredible performance in IND vs SL 2nd ODI. The vice-captain of the Indian Cricket Team went on to accumulate 64 runs from 104 balls. His stellar inning was laced with six boundaries as he remained on the crease at a crucial juncture of the game. Although the team was chasing a low score, they had found themselves in a soup when they lost four wickets at 86 runs. That’s when KL Rahul stepped up his game and established a concrete partnership with Hardik Pandya and then Axar Patel. Among all the endearing wishes the ace cricketer received, it was actor Suniel Shetty’s reaction that broke the Internet.

Earlier this week, KL Rahul had shared some pictures from the cricket game that was played in Kolkata. He wrote in the caption, “Kolkata (Green Tick Mark) Thiruvananthapuram (hour-glass emoji)". While several cricketing stars like Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan expressed their joy with red heart emojis, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “2023(high-10 emoji, fire emoji and heart emoji)". As for Suniel Shetty, he reacted with a clapping hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and her rumoured beau KL Rahul are reportedly all set to tie the knot. After painting the town red with their mushy pictures on social media, the lovebirds seem to have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. According to reports, both Athiya and KL Rahul have sealed their wedding date on January 23. In what will be Bollywood’s first wedding this year, India Today claims that the marriage ceremonies and rituals between the celebrity duo would be taking place between January 21 and 23.

Advertisement

No official announcement has been made by either of the two families. Sources claim that Athiya and KL Rahul’s marriage will be a three-day affair. Presumably, the haldi, mehndi, and sangeet ceremony will be followed by the Hero actress and the India Vice-captain tying the nuptial knot on January 23.

As per sources, the love-struck pair will be walking down the aisle at Bollywood veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s ancestral home Jahaan in Khandala, Maharashtra. The wedding will be an intimate affair, in the presence of close friends, family members, and notable celebs from the film and sports fraternity. Reportedly, the wedding preparations have started in full swing. The guest list has also been made.

Advertisement

The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Reports claim that both the families of the couple are “super excited" to watch the duo getting hitched.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship was confirmed when the duo was spotted at the premiere of the actress’s brother, Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. Later, on Athiya’s birthday on November 5, the cricketer dropped a romantic picture on his IG handle, wishing his ladylove, and confirming that the pair were officially together.

Read all the Latest Movies News here