Amid Break-Up Rumours, Disha Patani Comments on Tiger Shroff's Latest Video

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are hitting the headlines as their breakup rumour has been making rounds on social media for quite some time. The hot duo had never publicly announced to have been in a relationship but their vacations and outing together as well as the comments they left on each other’s posts pretty much convinced everyone that they were a couple.

However, in the last few days, the rumoured couple had been reported to have split for reasons unknown. However, a recent comment that Disha posted on Tiger Shroff’s latest video hints at everything being normal between them. Tiger Shroff has shared a video of himself on Instagram. He is seen doing what he does best, performing some cool martial arts moves. He is seen applying his kicking skills to a sparring partner who takes up the role of a ‘human punching bag’. He captioned the video, “Didn’t feel like training today… so the boys decided they wanted to kick his ass… not my idea". Take a look at the video.

Disha Patani’s response to the video, however, caught people’s attention. She wrote, “I want to do it tooo." The comment comes amid their breakup rumours. They split up when the Heropanti actor refused to wed Disha this year, according to a story by the E-Times, albeit neither of the two stars has spoken out or made an official comment about it. “Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit to a married relationship for now," a friend of the duo told the tabloid.

The video also attracted the attention of international martial arts star Scott Adkins who commented, “Awesome".

Tiger will soon appear in the Vikas Bahl-directed film Ganapath: Part One, which also features Kriti Sanon in the title role. The actor will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo, the Hindi remake of the 1982 Hollywood blockbuster starring Sylvester Stallone, and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar.

Disha Patani, meanwhile, was seen in her recent film Ek Villain Returns directed by Mohit Suri where she starred alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

