Amid Break-Up Rumours, Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Disha Patani’s Latest Video

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are making the headlines as their break rumour is making rounds on social media for quite some time. Amid these speculations, on Tuesday, Disha took to her Instagram and shared a video of her showing off her martial art moves. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff also reacted to the video.

In the video, the Malaang actor does a ‘B-Twist’ or Butterfly Twist. The actress flawlessly does the twist and can be seen smiling by the end of the video. She captioned the video, “Trying some B-Twist," with a monkey emoji.

As soon as she dropped the video on her Instagram space, her fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff also reacted to the video and wrote, “Woah," with fire emoji. Bollywood action coach and Disha’s trainer Raakesh Yadav commented on the post and wrote, “Wow," with fire emojis. Producer Shaira Ahmed Khan also dropped the fire emoji in the comments section.

The reports of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up have been making headlines for the last couple of days. While neither of the two actors has broken silence or issued an official statement regarding the same, a report by E-Times states that they parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry Disha this year. Reportedly, after Disha suggested that they should tie the knot, Tiger told her that he was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is celebrating the full house for her latest film EK Villian Returns which is thriving at the box office. Mohit Suri directorial also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in key roles. It is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Ek Villain. It hit the theatres on July 29.

