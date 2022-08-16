Amid Dating Rumours, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Celebrate 4 Years of Geetha Govindam

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Geetha Govindam completed four years on August 15 this year. Directed by Parasuram, the film was the first collaboration of Rashmika and Vijay. To mark the anniversary of the film, the rumoured couple shared pictures of the film’s poster on their Instagram stories marking this milestone. The romantic comedy released on Independence Day back in 2018, was a huge commercial success. Along with the picture, Rashmika wrote, “4 years of Geetha Govindam” with a heart emoji.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The plot of the blockbuster romantic entertainer revolves around an innocent young lecturer Vijay Govind (Vijay Deverakonda) who is misunderstood as a pervert. He dreams of getting married and falls in love with a level-headed independent woman Geetha (Rashmika Mandanna). Geetha despises Govind and therefore he tries his best to clear the misconceptions and convince her of his true feelings. The differences eventually recede and love blooms between the two.

Besides Rashmika and Vijay in the lead roles, the film’s cast also included Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna and Nagendra Babu in supporting roles, among others. Apart from Geetha Govindam, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have also worked in Dear Comrade.

Advertisement

The actors often hit headlines for their rumoured relationship. Although, in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, the Pushpa actress asked fans to not jump to conclusions (about her dating life) unless she confirms it herself.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Vijay and Ananya Panday, the Liger actor said that he and Rashmika are just “good friends”. “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created," he had explained.

Rashmika will be starring next in Vikas Bahl's directed Hindi family comedy-drama film Goodbye. She will also be seen opposite Vijay (Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar) in Tamil film Varisu directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here