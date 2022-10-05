Amid Rumours of Reconciliation With Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Shares Rajinikanth's 'Positive' Pic, Wishes Dussehra

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has been trending since Wednesday morning after unconfirmed reports of her possible reconciliation with estranged husband Dhanush surfaced on the internet. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, South megastar Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, tied the knot in 2004. They have two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Amid all the rumours and unconfirmed media reports, Aishwaryaa took to her social media account to share a “positive," “priceless," and “perfect" picture of her father Rajinikanth. In the photo, Rajinikanth looks dapper as always in a blue polo t-shirt and a white dhoti as he scrolls on his phone.

Sharing the photo, Aishwaryaa wrote: “#nofilter needed, nothing false, flawless. A frame that can never go wrong… A face that can never have a wrong angle. #fatherlove Positive priceless picture perfect. Hope all your days are as the above line states. Wishing everyone a happy #vijayadhasami." (sic)

As soon as Aishwaryaa shared the photo, Rajinikanth started trending on Twitter, with fans showering immense love on the cinema icon.

If several unconfirmed media reports are to be believed, Dhanush and Aishwarya have “decided to put their divorce on hold and try make things work." On Wednesday morning, unverified media reports claiming that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are planning to reconcile their marriage, took the internet by storm.

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in Vaathi. The film is about the education system in India. The teaser and poster of the film have received immense love from the audience. On the other hand, Aishwaryaa is set to make a debut in Hindi as a director with her upcoming film Oh Saathi Chal, which she described as an “extraordinary true love story."

