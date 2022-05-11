Home » News » Movies » Amid Engagement Rumours, Sonakshi Sinha Goes 'Hayee...' As Fan Says Actor Has Found Her Partner

Amid Engagement Rumours, Sonakshi Sinha Goes 'Hayee...' As Fan Says Actor Has Found Her Partner

Sonakshi Sinha's new posts have left all wondering if she got engaged. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha's new posts have left all wondering if she got engaged. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha recently sparked engagement rumours after she shared a series of pictures of herself flaunting a huge diamond rock on her ring finger.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 11, 2022, 09:05 IST

Two days ago, Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of photos on her Instagram account which left many from the industry wondering if the actor just announced her engagement. Sonakshi shared not one but three pictures where she can be seen flaunting a huge diamond ring. The pictures have a man posing along with Sonakshi but is cropped from the frame. On Tuesday, Sonakshi held a Q and A on her Instagram stories and asked fans “What could it be? You tell me!"

One user answered, “Sona got her hira (diamond)." To this, Sonakshi replied, “If going for literal translation… That my friend is a great observation." Another user said, “Definitely you bought yourself a new diamond ring. (Just kidding) Just excited for this!" Replying to this user, Sonakshi said, “Love the free, independent, and forward way you think! You nailed it!" A third user answered, “The secret is you have found a partner and he proposed to you." To this, Sonakshi went like, “hayyeee… if only it was so ezi." (sic)

Advertisement

As per sources, it is a promotional campaign for a jewellery brand. Sharing the photos earlier, Sona wrote, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I cant wait to share it with YOUUU." The actor also wrote, “Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!"

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Many congratulated Sonakshi on her post. Neha Dhupia wrote in the comments section, “Congratulations Sona @aslisona," while newlywed Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar posted, “Congrats Sona so much love." Fans, however, believed that it was a publicity campaign. “Not buying it, seems like there’s more to this," wrote one while another said, “Publicity gimmick, pakka."

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha recently hit the headlines after Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal spoke about his dating rumours with the actress and told India Today: “Now it has been so long, I don’t even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It’s good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: May 11, 2022, 07:49 IST