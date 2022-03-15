Amid Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday Dating Rumours, Neliima Azeem Calls Them 'Good Companions'

Ishaan Khatter’s mother, actress Neliima Azeem has made some new revelations about Ishaan’s equation with Ananya Panday. Ishaan and Ananya are rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The duo reportedly grew closer during the shoot of their 2020 release film Khaali Peeli but have maintained they are good friends. Now, Neliima too has reinforced that they are ‘great buddies’ but she is an important part of his life.

Speaking with India Today, Neliima said, “She is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan’s life." Neliima added that they are ‘good companions’. Previously, Ananya was seen attending Shahid’s birthday bash with Ishaan.

Advertisement

Neliima was also all praise for Ananya for her performance in Shakun Batra’s directorial, Gehraiyaan. The actor said while Ananya always showed great potential as an actor, she has come ‘shining through’ with her performance in Gehraiyaan. Neliima added that she was very happy with all the appreciation Ananya had received for her performance.

Gehraiyaan starred Ananya alongside actors like Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

While Ananya and Ishaan are yet to confirm their relationship in public, their social media activities leave very little doubt about what’s brewing between them. During the new year 2022, Ananya had shared a picture of a clear night sky view while enjoying the bonfire at the Ranthambore National Park. At the same time, Ishaan had also shared Instagram Stories featuring similar locations. The actor had also posted a nocturnal view of the sky which suggested that the duo was vacationing at the same location.

Ananya and Ishaan are often seen dropping comments on each other’s social media posts. Meanwhile, Ananya will next be seen in Vijay Devrakonda starrer Liger whereas Ishaan will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant in Phone Bhoot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.