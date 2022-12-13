Amid Jin's Military Enlistment, ARMYs Dig Out BTS Member's Old Tweet On Being Absent

As BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin left for his mandatory military service, fans dug out an old post of the K-pop sensation and it left them all the more teary-eyed. Jin is set to spend 18 months in uniform at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province. The singer was accompanied by his fellow band members RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook and they posed for the last group photo in a long time.

Now, BTS fans have dug out a tweet that dates back to 2014. On December 19, 2014, Jin had taken to Twitter to write, “Don’t cry if I’m not there."

Take a look:

ARMYs took to the comment section of the old post to shower their love on Jin. One fan wrote, “think I’ll miss you forever…like the stars miss the sun in the morning sky :(" while another one wrote, “We will trust, support, cheer and wait for you Seokjin. Thank you for being an artist that we’re always going to be proud of. Thank you for giving us The Astronaut. Thank you so much for everything. You did so well. I miss you so much…. and I love you"

Meanwhile, Jin is supposed to return on June 12, 2024. That is just a day before BTS’ 11th anniversary. According to Naver, Bighit Music also released a statement that mentioned that Jin will enlist as an active-duty soldier. It also read, “In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training centre while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately. Due to the nature of the venue, we ask for your understanding that there is no separate waiting space."

Jin confirmed last month that he will be enlisting on December 13.

