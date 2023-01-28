Amid Kangana Ranaut's Digs, Karan Johar Celebrates Pathaan's Triumph Over 'Fear of Trolls,' 'Boycott Threats'

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is currently the talk of the town. Siddharth Anand’s spy-action thriller has turned out to be a massive hit with packed theatres and crowds cheering for their favourite superstars. The film has already minted over 200 crores at the ticket window worldwide. Karan Johar has now expressed his excitement and also penned a strong worded note calling out the trollers. His note comes just a couple of days after Kangana Ranaut seemingly took a dig at his ‘love trumps hate’ note for Pathaan.

Sharing the poster of ‘Pathaan’, the filmmaker wrote, “Nothing matters more than a great film!!!!!! The mega blockbuster success proves that excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats, just about all the myths that we as an industry propagate or believe in is redundant when a film like PATHAAN kills all of it!!!! Old school conviction and a kick ass trailer is what we all need! So thrilled for you Adi, Sid, bhai, bhaijaan, John, DP!!!! Rooting for you till we reach that magic number !!!!!!".

Earlier too, Karan shared, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!!"

He also added, “Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went nowhere he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!!"

“Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted" but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to all!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!," he concluded.

For the unversed, when Karan celebrated Pathaan’s opening day box office collection by saying love trumps hate, Kangana took to Twitter to seemingly take a dig at the filmmaker. “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree, but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where 80 percent Hindus live and yet a film called Pathan, which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully. It is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it mahan (great)," she tweeted.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been garnering rave reviews for Shah Rukh Khan’s screen presence. The film also marked his comeback on the big screen after almost four years. The film was no less than a visual spectacle with the action scenes and especially with Shah Rukh and Salman sharing the same frame. The total worldwide collection has surpassed Rs 300 crore gross.

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The movie all set to release on June 2023, will also mark Khan’s pan-India debut. Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan has also wrapped shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu.

