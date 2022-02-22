Amid Kanye West Drama, Kim Kardashian Writes About Being ‘Connected’ With Her Sisters

Amid all the drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, and her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, American model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is finding solace in the presence of her sisters. The American media personality took out time from her busy schedule to connect with her siblings, who have been immensely supported her through her hard time.

Recently, Kim shared a throwback picture with all her Kardashian-Jenner sisters, along with a sweet caption that talks about the connection irrespective of the distance between them. “Side-by-side or miles apart sisters are always connected at heart”, Kim captioned the post, in which she, along with her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, can be seen posing for the camera. The reality stars can be seen all decked up in a sizzling look and flashing their best smiles for the camera.

Kim was spotted in the white body-hugging dress, while her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian is looking very stylish in a cut-out black dress. It appears that the 41-year-old is leaning on her four sisters for support, amid all that is currently happening in her life right now. So far the post has garnered more than 26 lakh likes.

The recent Instagram posts by the 41-year-old have been all about family love, as she recently gave the fans some cute glimpses of her kids. Before that Kim shared a lovely picture, in which she was seen cuddling up with her daughter North West. Not just this, but the mother of four also shared a delightful picture of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm captured in a sweet moment where Chicago is kissing his younger brother.

Earlier, Kim was spotted jetting off to the Bahamas for a trip with Pete Davidson in a private plane. The beauty mogul’s relationship with the comedian marks her first public romance since filing for divorce from Kanye West in last year February. Kanye has been making the headlines for sharing and later deleting a series of posts against Kim’s current beau. Talking about Kim’s sister, Kylie, on February 02, 2022, welcomed her second child with beau Travis Scott. The couple named their newborn son Wolf Webster.

