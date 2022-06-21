Amid Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Dating Rumours, Neetu Kapoor Says 'Kiara Will Be Best Wife'

Amid Kiara Advani’s dating rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, her ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ co-star Neetu Kapoor has said that the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress will make ‘the best wife’. In a new interview, Neetu spoke about marriage and how no two people are similar and “everyone has their share of problems". Neetu said that today people get easily fed up in a relationship.

Neetu married actor Rishi Kapoor in 1980 and the two became parents to two kids- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. Neetu is making her comeback into movies with the upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, her first after Rishi’s death.

Speaking with India Today, Neetu said on marriage, “Be patient. See, no two people are similar, everyone has their share of problems. You can not have a happy marriage, there are adjustments, and scarifies, so you just got to make the best of it. In today’s time, you get tired and then break up or divorce - we are quick to come to these conclusions. But, you have to be a little bit more patient, and understand that things happen."

When asked about Kiara, Neetu said, “Kiara is the most amazing person and she will be the best wife. She is a very sweet and lovable girl."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani garnered a lot of love after they starred together in the critically-acclaimed film Shershaah. Rumours of them dating began around the same time. While Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, they were spotted together various times by the paparazzi.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. Apart from this, Kiara will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. He’s also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

