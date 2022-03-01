Amid Kim Kardashian Feud, Kanye West Poses for Selfie With Rumoured Girlfriend Chaney Jones

Amidst the public feud between Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, one name that has got linked with the former a lot is Chaney Jones. The influencer, who is also known for her uncanny resemblance to Kim, is rumoured to be dating Kanye; although none of them had made it public. However, a recent development where Jones shared a selfie with the rapper for the first time is just fuelling their dating rumours.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, the model uploaded a selfie of herself posing with Kanye. The two appeared to be dressed in matching attires and posed in all-black outfits. Noticeably, Kanye’s hand is seen on her chest. Jones merely accompanied it with a black heart emoji and did not add any caption.

This comes just days after the rumoured couple were spotted shopping together at Bal Harbour in Miami, as reported by People. Kayne, who was in town for a performance of his new album Donda 2, was seen walking behind Jones in a hoodie, trousers, and tall boots. With elegant sneakers, a black handbag, and big mirrored sunglasses, she wore a skin-tight all-black ensemble.

In addition to his rumoured new relationship with Chaney, the rapper has been embroiled in legal issues with Kim. Kanye responded to Kim's most recent petition in court, in which she accused himof disseminating “misinformation" on social media and cited his remarks about their “private family concerns and co-parenting." In new court filings acquired by PEOPLE, the Donda 2 musician responded on Friday, alleging Kardashian's declaration is “double hearsay."

Kim filed a lawsuit against Kanye, claiming she couldn't verify he wrote the social media posts. Next week, the couple will have a hearing where a judge will decide whether or not to allow Kim's request to be deemed legally single, which she submitted lately.

The couple initially maintained a civil post-divorce relationship while co-parenting their four children, but things between them soon became rough.

