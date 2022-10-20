Amid Liger Failure, Vijay Deverakonda Says He Watches This Celebrity's Clips to Relieve 'Pressure'

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has been going through a tough phase. The actor’s highly ambitious film Liger turned out to be a disaster at the box office this year. The film was in the making for many years and Vijay had undergone a drastic physical transformation and rigorous training for the project, but it left the audience disappointed upon its release.

During his recent appearance at a pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer ‘Prince,’ Vijay spoke about what he resorts to when he goes through any kind of pressure or stress. Prince, directed by Anudeep KV, will release in Tamil and Telugu in theatres on October 21.

At the event, Vijay praised Anudeep and said that he watches his videos to release his stress. “I watch Anudeep’s videos, a lot of them, including his interviews and funny speeches, which are my guilt trip to relieve from any pressure I’m going through," Vijay was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

Vijay also heaped praise on Sivakarthikeyan and said that he has been following his journey and his work for several years. “More than anything, I love his journey. After college, he worked for five years in television and then he played a supporting role in Dhanush’s 3. And he went on to become a star himself, started his own production house and he also writes lyrics. And he always seems happy and smiling," the Liger star said.

Meanwhile, Liger, which was touted to be one of the biggest films of the year, opened to negative reviews on August 25, 2022. Its box office earnings were also underwhelming. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, the film featured Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson, who had a cameo in the film.

While receiving an award at the SIIMA 2022, Vijay said, “We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up… And today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made."

