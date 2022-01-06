Amid Midnight Tweeting, Fan Suggests Dharmendra to Sleep – This is How the Actor Responded

Dharmendra on Wednesday walked down the memory lane after a fan shared an old music video of the veteran actor. The song, ‘Main Nigahen Tere Chehre Se Hatau Kaise’ is from the 1964 movie Aap Ki Parchhaiyan. Sung by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan and composed by Madan Mohan, Dharmendra opined that the only thing wrong with the video was its poor editing. The actor posted the clip on Twitter at midnight. And, a fan quickly reminded Dharmendra that he must not stay up late.

In response to the midnight post, the fan wrote to Dharmendra, “Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye theek nahi hai sir (Sir, Staying up so late is not good for health)." Instead of ignoring or being rude, the veteran star replied in his own style. Dharmendra revealed that his sleep is often elusive and has its own tantrums. He wrote, “Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain. Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. (Sleep has its own tantrums. Akshay, at times we have to bear those. I will go to sleep now)."

The fan, who goes by the username Akshay, was elated on receiving a response from Dharmendra. Akshay expressed that he is extremely happy about getting a reply. Sharing how his entire family is a big fan of the actor, he urged Dharmendra to take care of his health.

This is not the first time Dharmendra’s one-liners and witty replies have won over fans. We haven’t forgotten how Dharmendra came as a ‘love guru’ during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14.

When Salman Khan told the veteran how the show helped Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to fall in love with each other again, Dharmendra advised the latter to love his wife forever and even more that she loves him.

