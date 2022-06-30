Video of Sobhita Dhulipala Showing Middle Finger Goes Viral Amid Dating Rumours With Naga Chaitanya

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who was most recently seen in the Adivi Sesh movie ‘Major’, has been grabbing headlines for her rumoured romance with Naga Chaitanya. Now, a viral video of the actress showing her middle finger ostensibly at those who are linking her to the Telugu star has emerged on social media.

The video clip has Sobhita showing her middle finger while on a flight. Though it’s unclear why she made that gesture, netizens are speculating that it could be her response to her link-up rumours with Chaitanya. Incidentally, Sobhita has denied the rumors, calling them “baseless", whereas Chaitanya has not responded at all, according to the news agency IANS.

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently in Dubai for shooting. Taking to her social media, the actress shared a vibe-making picture capturing herself with picturesque sunrise in front of her. “Crisp blue skies… espresso shots in champagne glasses… shooting film… blistered feet… white bathrobes… hummus and pita served in bronze bowls… 48 degrees Celsius. A vibe"

Speaking about her lineups, Sobhita will be seen in the sequel of ‘Made in Heaven’, Monkey Man, Maniratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan, and many more unannounced projects.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently reacted to a report that claimed her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s fans were upset with her as she had allegedly been “planting fake rumours" against him. The report claimed that Chaitanya’s fans believe it’s Samantha who is spreading that he is dating ‘Major’ star Sobhita Dhulipala to portray her ex-husband in a “bad light".

Reacting to the report, Samantha urged people to “move on" as both she and Chaitanya have moved on from their relationship. She wrote on Twitter, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!"

