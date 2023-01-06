Amid Ongoing Money Laundering Case, Jacqueline Fernandez Visits Vaishno Devi Temple

After a rough last year, on both personal and professional fronts, Jacqueline Fernandez has kicked off the new year on a spiritual note. The actress, who was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, visited the famous Vaishno Devi Temple to seek Mata Rani’s blessings before taking on 2023. Now, a couple of photos and videos from Jacqueline’s visit to the pilgrimage site in Jammu & Kashmir have gone viral on social media.

For her visit to Mata Vaishno Devi’s shrine, Jacqueline Fernandez wore an off-white bomber jacket over a white sweatshirt and matching white pants. In the picture, the 37-year-old sported a tika on her forehead with her hair tied in a ponytail. She also flashed her beaming smile for the lens while posing with fans on the temple premises.

In one of the viral videos shared on Twitter, Jacqueline was spotted keeping her identity low-key with a beanie and a face mask whilst on her way to the Vaishno Devi Temple.

The Twitter user who posted the video on the micro-blogging platform revealed that the Ram Setu actress arrived at Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, on Wednesday, January 4. “Reportedly, the actor arrived at #Katra early Wednesday morning. From there she walked on foot to reach the Bhawan," read the tweet.

Jacqueline Fernandez earlier made headlines when she sought the court’s permission to travel amid the ongoing money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She applied for travel permission to jet off to Bahrain to meet her parents. During a previous hearing, Jacqueline’s lawyer informed the court that her mother, Kim Fernandez, has been ill after she suffered a stroke in December 2021. However, she later withdrew her plea after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raised objections against it.

