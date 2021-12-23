Amid Online Feud With Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav's New Song a Superhit on YouTube

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav’s new song, Ka Kare Ara Jalu, is creating new records on YouTube. The song crossed more than 4 million views within a couple of days of being unveiled on the video platform. The video shows Khesari in a cool avatar, dancing with his female co-star.

The song was released on the YouTube Channel Aadishakti Films, on December 21. While Khesari Lal Yadav has given vocals, Pawan Pandey penned the lyrics. In the video, Khesari is seen striking brilliant chemistry with his female co-star.

Shyam Sundar has scored music for the track and Sushant Singh has directed the video. Siddharth Goswami was the director of photography for the project.

The song comes in the middle of an ongoing social media feud between Khesari Lal and Pawan Singh, the two Bhojpuri stars.

Khesari Lal Yadav has not just been a successful actor but a singer as well, with a huge fan following among the Bhojpuri audience. Not to forget, the actor was also seen on Bigg Boss 13.

Meanwhile, Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh have been involved in a war of words over social media. Recently, actor Nirahua revealed the reason behind Khesari and Pawan Singh’s disagreements, saying the former’s arguments were completely baseless and provocative.

Interestingly, Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh have co-starred in various Bhojpuri films in the past.

