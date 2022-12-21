Amid Pathaan Controversy, Clip of SRK Calling Himself Shekhar Radha Krishna Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given his fans the best surprise of their lives with the announcement of three back-to-back films this year. The Baadshah, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, had taken a long hiatus from work. Now, after four long years, SRK is back in action with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. With Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, on the brink of release, both SRK and his co-star Deepika Padukone have been embroiled in a controversy about the film’s first song Besharam Rang.

While many right-wing activists have raised objections to Deepika’s saffron swimwear in the song, another group of ardent Shah Rukh Khan fans and celebrities have come out in support of the film. Amid all the chaos, an old video of King Khan where he addressed himself as Shekhar Radha Krishna (SRK) has been widely circulating on the Internet.

The video was shared on Instagram by Faridoon Shahryar, a digital creator and Entertainment Producer at Connect FM Canada. In the video, SRK is captured giving a patient hearing to the questions thrown at him by the audience at the India Today Conclave in 2009. During the session, the Om Shanti Om actor was asked whether, according to him, he would have experienced a similar kind of fame and prominence if his name was Shekhar Radha Krishna and not Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK, known for his witty and impromptu replies, won hearts with his candid answer that once again proved why he is a cut above others in the film fraternity. In response to the debatable question, the actor said, “I don’t think there would be any difference… I think artists have this tendency to transcend divisions since you don’t consider who is from what community, from what sect, you just like it/them or you don’t. I would still smell as sweet whatever name you call me by."

The now-viral clip has garnered plenty of attention from social media users who have left no stone unturned to hail praises on Shah Rukh Khan. While one user noted, “There is no “Krishna" without “Radha" - That makes SRK who he is - The Legendary Superstar who represents India globally," another remarked, “That’s why he is the king of Bollywood." A third impressed individual commented, “That is why we love him."

Speaking of Pathaan, the edge-of-the-seat action thriller is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, next year, followed by Jawan, releasing on June 3, and Dunki on December 22. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars Salman Khan, John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles.

