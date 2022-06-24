Amid Political Crisis in Maharashtra, Actress Hemangi Kavi’s Post Draws Attention

The Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra is facing its worst political crisis since it came to power in 2019. The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front, a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, is in choppy waters now. While the political turmoil is in discussion on social media among other platforms, actress Hemangi Kavi’s recent post has raised some eyebrows as it appears to have a political backdrop.

Hemangi Kavi, who is very vocal on social media on various issues and is both appreciated and trolled for this trait, recently made a cryptic post, without providing any context or backdrop. The post simply read, “Now who wants to be called a real tiger?"

Although she did not provide a context, her followers have assumed that the post was about Eknath Shinde, the MLA who is leading the dissidence in Maharashtra. From her post, it is being interpreted that she is of the same political view as Shinde, whose decision to revolt and form another government has created a furore.

While many have questioned her stance, some have come forward to praise her for fearlessly coming out with her political opinion.

The rebel leaders, who Shinde estimates to be 40, were transported on a chartered flight to Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday, June 21. There, they were all driven to a posh hotel under heavy security.

A Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents, on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the NCP and Congress.

