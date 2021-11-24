Amid Priyanka-Nick Jonas Divorce Rumours, TV Actor Aly Goni Shares Hilarious Meme

The Internet has been full of speculation and rumours that actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting divorced. The rumours started doing the rounds after Priyanka removed her husband’s surname from her social media accounts. However, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has rubbished all the rumours about her daughter’s divorce. But amid all this, several memes about Priyanka and Nick were already going viral on social media.

Actor Aly Goni has also shared a funny meme on his Instagram story. The meme carries a picture of Nick working out in the gym. The picture also has Priyanka’s comment on it. South superstar Nagarjuna is also visible at the bottom of the meme. Looks like it is a scene of Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Don No.1 wherein he can be seen giving orders to his gang members.

A message on this picture reads: “RELAX BOIS.. BREAK UP NAHI HUA HAI". However, Aly has neither written anything nor used any emoji and shared the meme as it is. Nick recently shared a video in which he was seen working out. Priyanka could not control herself after looking at this video. Praising her husband she wrote, “Damn! I just died in your arms".

Meanwhile, in a conversation with News18, Priyanka’s mother dismissed all the divorce rumours.

As far as Ali Goni is concerned, he was recently seen at actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s wedding. Ali went to the wedding with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Aly was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14 and Jasmin was also a part of the show in the same season. Aly and Jasmin are dating each other for almost a year. It was during Bigg Boss that the two realised that they loved each other.

