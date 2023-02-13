As the news of actress Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev’s divorce is making rounds on social media, the families have not commented on the issue. And lately, the daughter of film producer Chiranjeevi has been in the news but anything regarding her divorce from Kalyaan has not been discussed in the public.

Both have been reportedly living separately for some time now but the absence of Sreeja’s family from the promotions of Super Machi and Kinnerasani added to the rumours, floating on various social media platforms for some time now.

With disagreements continuing unabated, Sreeja has removed Kalyaan Dhev’s name from her social media accounts. This is happening following the absence of Kalyaan from her family for a few years now.

On February 11, the issue came to the limelight once again because Kalyaan posted an emotional video on social media about his daughter, Navishaka’s birthday. Reminiscing the memories with Navishka, he commented, “Missing you."

Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev got married in 2016 and had a child in 2018 who was named Navishaka. As the separation of the couple has been in the news, there are also speculations that Sreeja is planning her third marriage. Earlier, she was married to Shirish Bhardwaj but the marriage did not work out and she married Kalyaan who is also her close relative. Her first marriage had taken place in 2007 but ended in 2011.

New Journey:

On new years’ eve, Sreeja disclosed the new journey that she is likely to embark on will happen this year. The caption on the video post on Instagram reads, “Stepping into 2023 with love, compassion, joy, and wisdom."

The video post which garnered more than 14k likes was accompanied by a text, “Dear 2022, Thank you for letting me be the most important person in my life. The one who knows me the best, the one who loves me unconditionally, the one who cares and nurtures, who always stands by me through highs and lows. Dear Me, it is wonderful to finally meet you. The journey begins."

