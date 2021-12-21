Amid Rumours of Trouble in Married Life, Shabana Shahjahan Shares Smiling Pic on Insta

Tamil show Sembaruthi fame Shabana Shahjahan has created a special place in the minds of the audience. The actor recently got married to Pakkiyalakshmi actor Aryan. However, barely a month later, reports started coming in that all’s not well in their married life. Reportedly, the two had gone on a four-day honeymoon to Pondicherry, but returned the very next day, sparking rumours.

Aryan’s parents are reportedly not happy with the wedding because Shabana and Aryan come from different faiths.

Shabana has now posted a cryptic message on her Instagram, saying that she has suffered the loss of a loved one in her life. Although she did not name anything or anyone, in particular, the post had fans guessing and thinking deep.

On Monday, she posted a picture of herself in a simple cotton sari, smiling while shyly looking downwards. Her caption on the photo reads, “Just a little smile. Just a little happiness. Just a small piece of the moon, with the straws of dreams, let’s make a home".

In the photo, Shabana looks happy and content with her forehead sporting red vermillion. While neither Shabana nor Aryan has publicly commented on the state of their marriage, people are guessing various things and rumours are growing stronger each day. While some are sceptical, others are hopeful about their reconciliation.

