Amid Russia-Ukraine War, 1995 Seinfeld Scene Showing Resilience of Ukrainians Goes Viral

It is no secret that most world-changing events have been predicted by The Simpsons on their show. The writer’s room of the popular international show seems to have some sort of Nostradamus-esque writers on board. However, this time around, Seinfeld has given The Simpsons a break by making a prediction about Ukraine’s resilience in a 1995 episode. In a clip, that has now gone viral, Kramer (Michael Richards) and Newman (Wayne Knight) are playing the game Risk on the subway and strangely predict the events that are currently happening in Eastern Europe.

The scene features the two characters seated in the sub with a board on their lap. They seem to be fighting over the world domination while an onlooker watches them. Kramer takes over Greenland and charges into Western Europe. As Kramer prepares to celebrate world domination, Newman holds his ground, suggesting that the fight is not over since he still has Ukraine.

“You know what the Ukraine is, it’s a sitting duck. The Ukraine is weak, it’s feeble, I think it’s time to put a herd on the Ukraine," Kramer mocks. However, this mock doesn’t go down well with the onlooker, who turns out to be from Ukraine. " come from the Ukraine. You not say Ukraine weak!" He fights back before Kramer suggests that the duo is merely playing a game. The angry Ukrainian then shouts, “Ukraine is game to you?!" before smashing the board game.

The video has been shared a number of times on Twitter as Ukraine continues to hold its ground against Russia in war.

Russians began attacking Ukraine last month, leading to a war between the two countries. According to AP, the Russian forces ‘escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas’ by bombarding Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower. The country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy deemed it a blatant campaign of terror.

