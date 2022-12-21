Amid Sunitha Upadrasta’s Pregnancy Rumours, Know All About Her Husband Ram Veerapaneni

Renowned Telugu singer Sunitha Upadrasta is recently making headlines as reports about her pregnancy made the rounds on social media. She had become the talk of the town after announcing her marriage to Ram Veerapaneni. The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2021. But do you know who Ram Veerapaneni is? Read on to know all about the businessman.

Ram Veerapaneni was born on May 26, 1974, in Hyderabad. He studied at the Shanthi Niketan Residential School before moving to Melbourne, Australia, to pursue his higher education at Taylor’s College. After studying in Australia, Ram established himself as a prominent businessman in India.

He began his career as an investor after returning to India from Melbourne, investing in the digital rights of Tollywood films and promoting various films on digital media platforms. Later, in 2008, he founded his own company, Mango Mass Media, and released multiple Telugu films in the United States for Telugu-speaking audiences on the television channel My Mango TV.

Ram also established Whacked Out Media as a subsidiary of his previously established Mango Mass Media in 2011. He then ventured into several businesses, including Mango Music, My Mango Application, and Mango News, to name a few. The businessman also funded several YouTube shows and promoted blockbuster films like Baahubali, Kabali, and Srimanthudu, among others. According to reports, Ram Veerapaneni owns property worth hundreds of crores.

He got engaged to Sunitha Upadrashta on December 7, 2020. Following their engagement, the couple exchanged their wedding vows in a Hindu ceremony on January 10, 2021, at Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally, in Hyderabad. However, Sunitha is not Ram Veerapaneni’s first wife. The businessman was previously married to Kiran Kumar Goparaju.

