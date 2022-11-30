Amid The Kashmir Files-Nadav Lapid Row, Anupam Kher Visits Siddhivinayak Temple; See Pics

Actor Anupam Kher made his way to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor, who has been expressing his disappointment against Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid over his comments on The Kashmir Files at IFFI 2022, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to reveal that he visited the temple to seek blessings for his upcoming project The Signature.

The actor shared a few pictures from his visit and wrote, “Went to pray at #Siddhivinayak temple yesterday! Prayed for everybody’s well being. And for my new completed film #TheSignature directed by @gajendraahire_goda! Jai Bajrang Bali! ❤️ #Pray #Blessing #HanumanJi #TheSignature."

The Signature is directed by Marathi director Gajendra Ahire and described to be a “beautiful story of a common man". Anupam is not only starring but co-producing the film under the banner Anupam Kher Studio.

Meanwhile, Anupam made headlines on Tuesday for his reaction to the IFFI jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s criticism regarding The Kashmir Files. At the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival, Nadav Lapid called the film ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’, sparking outrage online. “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," he said.

In an exclusive chat with CNN News18, Anupam Kher slammed IFFI jury head — Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid. The actor said that people criticizing The Kashmir Files don’t have an issue with the film but with the aftermath of its release. He said that the film has changed opinions and Lapid’s reactions are a result of the audiences’ reaction.

“They don’t have a problem with The Kashmir Files, they have a problem with what it has done. It has changed the opinions of lakhs of people who were unaware of the tragedy of Kashmiri Pandits. (He) has no right to call it ‘vulgar propaganda’, (he) has to be a vulgar or mentally sick person. He’s a member of the ‘toolkit gang’," Kher said.

