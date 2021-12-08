Amid Wedding Bells, Vicky Kaushal's 2-Year-Old Post For Katrina Kaif is Going Viral

Actor Vicky Kaushal, with his brilliant acting, presence on screen and dialogue delivery, achieved success in Bollywood in a very short period. After being successful in the first innings of his life, Vicky is now going to begin his second innings. The grand wedding celebrations are already underway at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina will exchange vows in the royal fort on December 9.

Meanwhile, amid all the tittle-tattle of the most-awaited wedding, Vicky Kaushal’s years-old Instagram post has been doing rounds on the internet. In the post, Vicky had congratulated Katrina on the launch of her beauty brand Kay Beauty.

The post dates back to October 22, 2019. Sharing a promo introductory video of Katrina’s beauty brand, Vicky wrote, “Congratulations @katrinakaif and all the very best for @kaybykatrina… Shine On! #ItsKayToBeYou 😊"

Let us tell you, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, along with their families, reached their wedding destination on Tuesday night to enjoy wedding festivities. This marriage ceremony has been kept completely confidential and hence elaborate security arrangements have been made. At present, Six Senses Barwara Fort Hotel is lit up from every nook and corner. The walls of the fort are glowing with yellow and red lights. The fort is dazzling with lavish attractive decorations.

Now just a day away from officially becoming a couple, the Mehndi ceremony of Vicky and Katrina will be performed on Wednesday. Among Bollywood celebrities, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Mini Mathur are present at the venue.

