Amidst ‘The Crown’ Backlash, Netflix Delays Harry And Meghan’s Docuseries

Netflix is up for a rough few months ahead as it prepares for the debut of the fifth season of ‘The Crown’. The streaming giant is facing major criticism over the plotline of Episode 1 and has decided to postpone Harry and Meghan's docuseries until next year. It is set to feature Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family.

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ is set to launch on November 9, and many in the UK, feel that it is not appropriate to showcase the turbulent history of the royals from the 90s after Queen Elizabeth’s death in September. Netflix had also been criticized by former UK Prime Minister John Major. He had mentioned that the plot line for Episode 1 suggested that in 1991 Prince Charles, now King Charles III, summoned him to complain about having to wait in line for the throne. The former PM had insisted that nothing of this sort took place and called it “malicious nonsense.”

According to the Metro, a spokesperson of the former PM said, “There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II – nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John).”

This backlash for the upcoming show is the probable reason why Netflix has postponed the docuseries by Harry and Meghan. While Netflix had not confirmed the docuseries’ release date, it was expected to be available for streaming by December. Produced by Netflix and Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, some of it was reportedly filmed at the couple’s Montecito estate.

According to Deadline, on Monday, Netflix said that “there’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed.”

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, Netflix and Buckingham Palace both have been extra cautious about the release of The Crown's new season.

