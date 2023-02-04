The trailer of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu film Amigos is out and it has created a buzz among the audiences. The much awaited trailer gives a glimpse into three roles of Kalyan Ram. “We’re just lookalikes," one of the characters says. In the trailer Kalyan Ram is seen in a dark gang lord avatar. The character seems to be a drug lord and the trailer indicates the intelligence agencies and police are after him.

The trailer promises to bring out the best of Kalyan Ram in the dreaded devil character, who is the main antagonist in this action drama. The trailer also features some high octane action sequences.

This is the first time that Kalyan Ram will be seen in a triple role. The three characters played by him in this movie are quite different compared to his previous films. As the trailer suggests, the movie revolves around the story of three identical strangers, who become friends and grow closer. But, one of these three can threaten the lives of the other two.

The villain character of Kalyan Ram in the movie is introduced as the Indian Pablo Escobar in the trailer. Pablo Escobar is a drug lord and narco-terrorist in Colombia. The difficulties faced by two other characters will be the main turning point of the story. The trailer of this movie also shows how the gangster used the other two characters to get rid of the cops.

The fans are eagerly waiting to see Kalyan Ram’s performance as a hero-cum-villain.

Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy. The film also features Nandamuri Ashika Ranganath as the female lead along with Bhramaji, Jayapraash, and Kalyani Natrajan playing the supporting roles. The music was composed by Ghibran while the cinematography and editing were done by Soundar Rajan S and Tammiraju respectively. The film is produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri movie makers.

Meanwhile, the makers are planning to hold a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jr NTR will attend this event as chief guests, according to reports. The movie will open in the theatres on February 10. It will be interesting to watch how it will perform at the box office.

