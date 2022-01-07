Amir Among Bigg Boss Tamil Finalists, But His Students Eliminated From DanceVsDance

Choreographer Amir is among the five finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, which is inching towards the grand finale this week. Amir, Pavni, Priyanka, Raju and Thamrai are among the five contestants fighting for the trophy after Ciby walked out of the show with the briefcase of Rs 3 lakh. Amir’s story of struggle melted everyone’s hearts, and he was saved by the viewers despite repetitive nominations for eviction. In one of the episodes, he narrated his story of becoming a choreographer after losing his parents in his childhood.

Amir’s fans see him in contention for the show’s trophy and prize money. However, two sisters Aleena and Ayesha, who belong to Amir’s Dance School (ADS), have been eliminated from another reality show, Dance vs Dance, on Colors TV Tamil. They are among the first students of Amir, who has started his dance school in Ooty in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Both Aleena and Ayesha are the daughters of Ashraf, the man who sheltered Amir and took care of him after he lost his parents. In one of the episodes, Amir informed everyone that he was orphaned, and a Muslim couple Ashraf and Shyji gave him a place to stay and brought him up as their own son. Alhena and Ayesha are like sisters to Amir and they have been now eliminated from the dance-based reality show. A video of their eviction from Dance Vs Dance is doing rounds on social media.

Social media users are consoling the sisters on social media. Many of them are saying that their brother Amir will win the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 title and make the family happy.

In Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Amir has also informed viewers that actor and choreographer Prabhu Deva has been an inspiration for him.

