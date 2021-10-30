Amit Behl, Who Debuted With DD's 'Shanti', Had to Sell His Car During Pandemic

Popular TV and film actor Amit Behl is celebrating his 56th birthday today. He has been active in the world of television for 25 years. He has worked in Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi and Urdu languages in more than 100 serials and shows. There’s hardly anyone who does not know him. Amit was born in Mumbai and always wanted to become an actor. In his college days, Amit joined the theatre. He has worked in several shows and that too in numerous languages.

Amit got recognition in the world of television with Doordarshan’s “Shanti" wherein Mandira Bedi was seen in the lead role. Shanti is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows in the history of Indian television. In the show, Amit played the role of Vijay. He got immensely popular in his first serial itself.

Advertisement

The actor has been seen in several other popular shows after Shanti as well. He has been a part of Savitri, Buddha, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. His versatile acting has given him a distinct identity. While talking to The Times of India, Amit said that like others he, too, faced problems during the pandemic.

He said that almost everyone was struggling. Going out of the house for work was scary. One couldn’t run their kitchen without stepping out for work. He mentioned that he had to break his fixed deposits, apply for the loan and even sell his car. He added that now things are getting better. During this conversation, Amit said that after working in almost all the mediums, television has a special place in his heart. He said that if there’s been food in his kitchen for the last 25 years, it’s because of television and not films or OTT.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.