Amit Kumar Shares Update On Kishore Kumar Biopic, Reveals Anurag Basu, Ranbir Kapoor No Longer a Part

Reports had been doing the rounds for quite some time that a biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar is on the cards. However, there had been no update on the same recently. It was said that Anurag Basu would be making the film, and it would have Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Kishore Kumar. Now, the singer’s son, Amit Kumar has shared an update.

In an interview with ETimes, Amit Kumar shared a good and a bad news. The good news is that the audience will indeed get to see a biopic on Kishore Kumar. But the bad news is that Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor will not be associated with the project anymore.

He opened up about it when Madhubala’s biopic was brought in the question. When asked whether a biopic on actress Madhubala should be made, Amit Kumar said, “Why not? Biopic toh sab ka banta hai aajkal (It’s quite common to have a biopic made nowadays). We are doing a biopic on my father as well." When further probed if it would be with Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor, as reports earlier suggested, he added, “No, now we’ll produce it ourselves. We have started writing it."

He also opened up about Kishore Kumar’s four marriages and said, “I never asked him. It was his personal life. He always wanted a family. He was a family man. It was just that he was misunderstood. The day my parents divorced, he buried his Morris Minor car in this bungalow. He had bought it with my mother after his first film as a hero - ‘Andolan’. That was Kishore Kumar!"

Amit Kumar is the son to Kishore Kumar, and his first wife, Bengali actress Ruma Guha Thakurta. They were married from 1950-58. Kishore Kumar then married Madhubala, followed by Yogita Bali and Leena Chandavarkar.

