Amit Sadh Gears Up Breathe Into the Shadows S2, Changes Instagram Name to His Cop Role Kabir Sawant

Actor Amit Sadh is back with the highly anticipated Season 2 of Breathe: Into the Shadows after giving us two compelling seasons “Breathe" and Breathe: Into the shadows season 1. The new Breathe teaser has created a storm on social media and amongst his fans, it has also piqued their interest and audiences are awaiting the show with bated breath and high levels of excitement. Sadh displays various emotions and expressions in this gritty thriller’s teaser and fans are already at the edge of their seats.

The actor is now excited and looking forward to the trailer launch of the thriller on October 27. Gearing up for the series’ release and showing enthusiasm for the same, the actor changed his Instagram name to his cop role ‘Kabir Sawant’ immediately after the makers dropped the teaser of the third instalment. Sadh’s changed name dropped a bombshell among all his fans, creating more intrigue and anticipation for the upcoming season.

‘Breathe’ has been very special for the Sultan actor, being part of the same for years. It’s one of the most crucial projects of Sadh’s career that has garnered him immense praise. The teaser has already charged up the fans for a fabulous third instalment and they can’t wait to see what the actor has in store for them after performing impeccably in the first two seasons. The actor’s performance has been praiseworthy in his popular shows like “Avrodh", “Zidd" and “Duranga" so far.

The third instalment of Breathe drops on November 9, on Prime Video.

