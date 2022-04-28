Amit Sadh on Breathe 3 Co-star Abhishek Bachchan: 'That Man Doesn't Need Any Proving to Anyone As Actor'

Actor Amit Sadh is eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ Season 3. The critically acclaimed show will see Sadh return to the hit Amazon Prime Video series, along with Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. The actor exclusively confirmed to us that season 3 of the crime drama thriller would drop later this year.

“We’re in the last leg of filming. Everyone has really poured their blood and sweat into this one because of the circumstances we shot this in. It’s a tough series any which way to shoot. Breathe is extremely important to all the stakeholders of the show and all the actors. So, I can’t wait. Hopefully, it will come out this year," Sadh told us.

While Sadh has been a part of all three seasons, Bachchan joined in season 2, stepping in for R Madhavan, who goes on a killing spree to get his son further up on the organ transplant list in the first season. ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ saw Bachchan play a psychiatrist whose daughter Siya goes missing only for a final twist in the end (spoiler) that reveals him as the kidnapper.

Advertisement

Bachchan’s casting in the second season was met with mixed reactions from the viewers, thanks to the phenomenal performance of R Madhavan, who was the lead of season 1. Moreover, Bachchan is often subjected to a lot of unnecessary hate and criticism on social media but the actor always deals with it in the most dignified way.

When asked about the same, Sadh said, “First of all, in life, whether it’s Abhishek or me, we all have our blessings and we all have our crosses to bear. So, there’s no kind of distinction. I don’t need to defend Abhishek because he doesn’t need any defending. While I can say in all earnest when I was struggling or starting in movies what inspired me to do movies at that time was when he was doing Yuva and Guru. I think in India right now, we are going through a rift. We are a little lost in our abbreviation and we are just going after people with good and bad. I have been very lucky that I have only taken the good till now. I think when you have a career like Abhishek’s spanning over 20 years and being from the family and the world that he is in, I’m sure this comes in the package because you are a public figure. But I can definitely say that man doesn’t need any proving to anyone as an actor."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sadh further heaped praise on his co-star, saying that if it wasn’t for his talent, he would not have been a part of so many acclaimed films. “Someone can give you one or two films but to be able to do 100 films and still be there (is not easy). I just love his (Abhishek Bachchan’s) guts. I love the human being he is, and his kindness on the set. We all go through our struggles as people and I’m sure he must be going through it too but I like the dignity he holds. And as a co-actor, I love him because when I’m in a scene with him, he is not Abhishek Bachchan, he is a cool guy who is there to give his best. I think trolling and going after people is the new norm. It doesn’t affect me," Sadh added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.