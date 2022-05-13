Amit Sadh Recalls Schooling 'Big' Agent in Los Angeles: 'I'll Play Servant In Indian Film, But Not In Hollywood'

Amit Sadh has made a name for himself in the film industry without any godfather. He has several acclaimed projects like Kai Po Che, Sultan, Gold, Super 30, Shakuntala Devi, and Breathe series to his credit. And, the actor is happy with how his career has shaped over the years. However, he feels it’s about time the film industries across the country come together and unite as one big family and not be so influenced by the West.

Sadh, who recently voiced Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Spotify’s ‘Batman: Ek Chakravyuh,’ also spoke at length about why Bollywood still has a long way to go when it comes to executing grand stories in the superhero genre.

“We just need an expansion of imagination. When we expand on imagination, we’ll be able to execute great stories. It’s just not replicating the superheroes from the West. Being in India, we are blessed with history and infinite stories. We have got our own Upnishads and Bhagavad Gita and I’m not saying it from a religious point of view. Our mythology has so much to offer. We have so many stories which I somehow fail to understand why we have not been able to cultivate them and bring them to a level of execution that the world watches them," Sadh told us.

He continued, “First of all, we need to go back and take pride in who we are and not be so influenced by the West. I’m sure that in time to come, we’ll have a more unified effort in making great stories. I really want an Indian film to do well abroad but not an Indian film that shows Indians to the West the way they want to look at us. Every Indian is not a servant."

Recalling his interaction with a Hollywood agent, Sadh said, “I met a very big agent in Los Angeles. I won’t name him. He asked me, “Do you want to work in Hollywood?" I said, “I would like to work if there’s a film in English in which I can make my Indian people proud. But I won’t do a servant’s role." He said, “Why?" I said, “Though I’m ready to do any role and I will play a servant in an Indian film, I’m most definitely not playing a servant in a Hollywood movie because you guys have to learn to see that the king also came from here. We need to unite in India as an industry. We are the Indian film industry. We need to appreciate everything and uphold people rather than making it about A-lister or B-lister."

Meanwhile, this is the first time Sadh has forayed into an audio medium with the series ‘Batman: Ek Chakravyuh,’ wherein he has voiced Bruce Wayne aka Batman. The audio series is directed by Mantra Mugdh. Talking about his experience, Sadh said, “As an artist to be able to do, feel, create and showcase something for your audience is the biggest high for me. This is another dimension, medium, and what better story and universe than the Batman to foray into! I was very excited. It just fell in my lap and I’m grateful to Mantra who guided me throughout to be able to enjoy this and at the same time deliver what I was supposed to. Also, being a fan of this world, there’s never a wrong time to do anything with Batman."

Sadh further revealed that he’s been a huge fan of the Batman world and Christian Bale is his “all-time favourite Batman". Bale played superhero Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and reprised the role in the sequels The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

“I saw the last (The) Batman and it was amazing. My all-time favourite Batman is Christian Bale. I’m also a huge fan of ‘the actor’ Christian Bale. I’m very inspired by the way he transforms himself. I also try to do that with my characters. I like submitting to the act and the character completely which I now realise is not easy. It’s a taxing job, especially in India where you gain weight for a character and people say, ‘Arrey, ye toh mota ho gaya!’ But of late, there’s been a shift. We are gradually understanding that acting is not only about gym, fitness, and looks. Leonardo DiCaprio who is one of the best actors in the world has no muscle on his body and he never talks about fitness, but in India, we are obsessed with six-pack abs."

