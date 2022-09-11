Amit Sadh Turns Down Alcohol Brand Endorsement, Explains Why He Had Said Yes to One in 2020

Actor Amit Sadh, who has impressed us with his recent performances in web series like Breathe, Yaara, Avrodh: The Siege Within and Jeet Ki Zidd. Back in 2020, the actor had endorsed an alcohol brand. However, now Sadh had turned down the endorsement offer from an alcohol brand and said that he would never promote something that causes addiction and is not goof dor health.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Amit Sadh said, “I will not sell protein shakes because they’re not good for your health. Even if they give me billions, I will never take it. That is the kind of surety I have. I will never endorse an alcohol brand. You should not drink. It is not good for your health. We should be in our senses. I will never promote anything, which is not good for your health. If after listening to this statement, brands don’t want to give me advertisement deals, then don’t give me an ad. It’s fine. I’m an actor, bahut kaam hai, aur bahut support hai. Koi darr nahi hai. I came here to act, not to do advertisements."

When asked about why he had said yes to promoting an alcohol brand two years back, Sadh revealed, “I even told the manager of that time that I was not convinced, but he gave me some examples, telling me that I was overthinking about it. I told him that in my country, youth is more sensitive and we need to curb this. But I went ahead despite my doubts. When it was released, he told me not to check Instagram because some fans are neutral, but some are upset. I spent the night reading those messages, and the next morning, I admitted my mistake. At that time, no matter how busy I am or whoever tells me, I’m going to be a man of my own and not get influenced by anyone".

Sadh said that when he said no this time to an international liquor brand endorsement, they were not happy. “They even raised the offer. When I said no, I got a backlash with people telling me that no one will offer me ads if I keep declining… I was so disgusted with people threatening me. To that my answer is I don’t need it. I didn’t come here for it. I don’t need brands which cause unhappiness to my fans, bad health and addiction," Sadh quipped.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar received heavy backlash for promoting a pan masala brand. He later withdrew his association and promised to donate the money he had gotten for the benefit of the needy.

