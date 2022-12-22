Amit Sadh Wanted to Quit the Industry Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'Badi Tough Hai...'

Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh Rajput started their careers in Bollywood around the same time when they both got the lucky break to act in Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kai Po Che. Not only that, they both were television stars prior to getting featured in Bollywood. Hence, over the period of one and a half years that was spent shooting for the film, the two had become the best of friends. Thus, when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020, it came as a huge shock for him.

In a freewheeling conversation with the author Chetan Bhagat on his podcast, the Breathe actor revealed that the unfortunate incident had riled him to the point that he felt like quitting the industry altogether seemed to be the only way out of the mind fog. He recalled, “I have tried committing suicide four times between the age of 16 and 18 so I know the mindset. Though I am a very strong person now. Everything has changed, life is good."

He went on to add, “Mujhe psyche pata hai insaan ki. Insaan suicide tab commit karta hai jab uski life mein complete darkness ho jaaye. Aur jab kisi insaan ki life mein complete darkness hoti hai, uski galti nahi hoti, society ki galti hoti hai. Voh jo aapke aas paas log hain unki galti hoti hai ki unko ichcha hi nahi thi, parvaah hi nahi thi aur ek insaan itna naummeed ho gaya life mein, jo mere sath ho chuka hai, ki usko laga ki ab mere paas kuch bacha hi nahi hai (I know the psyche of that person. Someone dies by suicide when there is complete darkness in their life. And when there is complete darkness in someone’s life, it is not their fault, it is the society’s fault. Those around them are to be blamed because they did not care enough and someone felt so hopeless, this has happened with me, that one feels that they have nothing)."

Recounting the conversation the actor had with Smriti Irani who had reached out to him when she realised something was amiss, Amit Sadh shared, “I don’t know how she found that I am in trouble. I just got a random call from her, she is like a sister to me. She spoke to me, we were on a six hour call I said I don’t want to work in this industry, I will go live in the mountains. Chid gaya tha maine. Bada tough hai yeh industry (I was annoyed. This industry is hard). Mere liye boht badi cheez thi aur hamesha rahegi. Yeh kabhi purana hoga hi nahi (It was a big thing for me, and will always be. This will never get old)."

Talking about the bond the three actors had shared on the sets of Kai Po Che, Amit Sadh further explained that for the time period, they had become like lovers. He stated, “Not that we were the best of friends but for that one and a half year, we were lovers, even Raj. I have so much love for Raj. If someone speaks ill of Rajkummar or Sushant, I get very angry."

Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his apartment under mysterious circumstances. Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case since then. Even after two years, his fans remember him fondly for the myriad roles the actor played during his stint in the television and movie Industry.

