Amit Shah Praises Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj: 'It Depicts Indian Culture of Respecting Women'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, watched Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj at a special screening in Delhi, two days before the movie’s release. He watched the film at a movie hall along with his family members, and several central ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others. Post the screening, Amit Shah heaped praises on the project, with which he was quite impressed.

A clip tweeted by ANI features the union home minister with Akshay Kumar and Manushi by his side. Speaking about the movie, Amit Shah said, “This film depicts Indian culture of respecting women and empowering women. The story is about a hero who fought amid battles from Afghanistan to Delhi." Further, the union home minister added that even though India got independent in 1947, an era of cultural revival began in 2014. This would, once again, take the country to new heights where we once were," Shah said as BJP completed eight years of the NDA government at the center.

Watch the clip here:

Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. The film also marks the screen debut of Manushi, who was Miss World 2017. The film, which depicts the heroism of 12th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan, is scheduled to release in theatres tomorrow.

Amid movie promotions, in an interview with ANI, Akshay highlighted how the school curriculum lacks information on Indian kings. The actor stated that he is not against the teachings about the Mughals, instead, he feels a balance should be maintained with teaching students about Indian kings as well.

“I am not saying that we should not read about Mughals… but balance it out (with teaching about Indian kings as well). They were great too. I would like to appeal to the education minister to look into this matter and see if we can change it,” he said at the press meet at the special screening of his film.

