Amit Trivedi Feels Bombay Velvet Songs Didn't Get Rightful Recognition, Says 'Depression Hota Hai' | Exclusive

Seated in the Spotify office on a busy Monday evening was a selected group of avid Amit Trivedi fans who gathered to watch him present his new album, Jadu Salona. The twilight sky covered the Mumbai skylines, a glimpse of which peeped through the glass windows, while the stage was set for Trivedi to perform. The humble music composer took the centre stage and requested half hour of our time in return for songs from his new album.

Six songs and a beautiful narration later, none of us realized that the sun behind Trivedi had already set. This was the magic of his music. It was a hypnotic experience, as though Trivedi held everyone’s hands and invested the crowd in a simple fictional love story that Bollywood has been missing for a while now. Soon after his narrative concert, Trivedi was surrounded by his team and fans, all congratulating him on his newest release.

A little over 10 minutes later, the music composer finally finds himself away from the stage area. We are seated in a conference room with the hustle and bustle of the excited crowd restricted behind closed doors. The singer, evidently tired, takes a moment to catch a breath. “I realize it is tough to speak and sing together, I might not do it again," he sheepishly admits, speaking with News18.com.

“I took a lot of effort to write a script for this, just for this event," he adds, revealing that it did take him a few days to put the special show in place. The small group of people gathered to watch him perform witnessed a unique live session, something that Trivedi had never done before. Instead of a traditional live performance, Trivedi intertwined a fictional love story with his songs from Jadu Salona.

He began the evening by introducing a nameless man who learns music for the woman he is interested in. When he finally manages to find the guts to express his love, he does it by singing the song Dil Na Tod. The Queen music composer includes a wedding scene into the narrative to introduce his song Shehnaiyan, which is followed by a speed breaker situation with the track Rahiyo Na playing. He added a break-up and played the peppy Jaan Leke Gayi and followed by Nirmohi. He ended the night to show the two crossed lovers finally reuniting and the album’s title track Jadu Salona plays to bring in the happy ending.

Ask him if the fictional play has any connection with his real life, Trivedi lets out a hearty laugh and denies it. “Honestly, it’s not my love story. It’s not my biopic. It’s a fictional story which I thought fitted really well in the scheme of things, the way my album was shaped," he says.

Not only was Trivedi presenting his album differently to the selected fans but he also turned actor for the first time with the album. He plays a functional musician in the Jadu Salona music video. A rare sight for his fans. Trivedi confesses that it was uncomfortable at first but slowly, he got into the groove of things.

“Initially, it was uncomfortable because I am not used to (facing the camera) since it is not me as such. There was a little discomfort initially but slowly, slowly (I got the hang of things)," he says.

With his unique live performance, it was easy to envision Trivedi as a storyteller or even a director in the future. However, Trivedi doesn’t see himself seated in the director’s seat for the next seven to eight years. He feels that he might have to hit the breaks on composing if he takes on the responsibility of direction. When pointed out that Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been juggling music composing and direction, even if it is mostly for their own films, Trivedi found himself thinking.

“I think when I reach their age, I will think (about the direction and composing together.) They are much senior to me, they’ve seen gained so much experience, knowledge, and understanding, and seen the highs and lows of life, that’s why they’ve reached a point where they are directing and making music, and doing such amazing work. You never know, maybe seven or eight years down the line…" he says.

The album was released even before the narrative live concert took place. Having heard the title track Jadu Salona, it brought back memories of the song Pahadi song Mai Ni Meriye. When I shared my observation, Trivedi was taken aback and assured that his music is not inspired from anywhere.

“I don’t take anything from anywhere. I wait for the music to come to me from within. It is a very spiritual and otherworldly experience. I do not derive any inspiration from any other music. I appreciate everybody, I love all the beautiful artists that are out there, and I listen to innumerable kinds of music in the world but that’s it. I listen, keep it in my heart, give it all my love but don’t borrow anything from there," he clarifies.

Speaking about listening to and discovering music from across the globe, Trivedi praises platforms like Spotify. He says that platforms like these that have been helping artists reach a bigger crowd. “It is helping the music industry a lot. They are brilliant with their algorithm, and with their functioning. Superb they are, there is so much empowerment and motivation for the artist (thanks to these platforms). What does an artist want? We are not money-hungry people, we just want our expression, and our work to reach out to people. All that we need is love for our work and if there is a platform like that that is helping us do it, what else do we need then? I hope it stays," he says.

While new and some beautiful old music is being discovered by the audience, Trivedi notes that there are a few of his albums that did not gain the recognition they deserved yet. Mentioning Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Bombay Velvet, and the South versions of Queen, among others, Trivedi confesses “it hurts big time" when they don’t get recognised.

“It is tough to say ‘Chalo ho gaya, aage badte hai.’ It is not easy. But time lagta hai, depression hota hai, bahut takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ke yaar itni achi cheez hai, mujhe laga chalegi, logo ko pasand aaya but logo ko samaj mein hi nahi aaya (It takes time, I get depressed, I won’t deny. It hurt, it pains that something so nice is made but it did not strike a chord with people)," he admits.

But he accepts that there are a few things that are out of his control and audience’s reaction to his music is not something that is in his control. “Unfortunately, we have to accept. It’s become my motto now. I don’t say ignorance is bliss. I say acceptance is bliss," he concludes.

