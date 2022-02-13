Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde's Cricket-Themed Mango Drink Ad will Melt Your Heart

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde have come together for a recent mango drink advertisement. On Sunday, Big B took to his official Instagram account, shared the advertisement and introduced fans to ‘Dildaar Bana De’ campaign. The television commercial tries to bring the feeling of generosity and magnanimity with its mango drink.

The TVC shows Pooja Hegde playing cricket in a residential area when she hits the ball so hard that it ends up landing inside a senior citizen’s (played by Amitabh Bachchan) house. While this senior citizen is infamous for never returning any cricket balls, Pooja vows that she will get back the ball from him. She then throws a mango drink to Amitabh’s house. He drinks it and decides to return all cricket balls to the children.

Sharing the advertisement on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Duniya mein dildaari ki kami nahi, bas dil kholne ki zaroorat hai (There is no dearth of kindheartedness in the world, one just needs to open their heart)."

The advertisement has been directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who has previously directed several super-hit movies including Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Deepika Padukone starrer Piku, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Vicky Donor among others.

Talking about the advertisement, Pooja Hegde said, “This campaign is very close to my heart, as it provided me with the special opportunity to co-star with my idol and inspiration - Mr. Bachchan, and also work with one of the greatest directors in Hindi cinema Mr. Shoojit Sarkar. I hope everyone watching the campaign film is inspired to spread positivity & humanity with acts of generosity and magnanimity for those around them."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Brahmāstra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Runway 34 and the Hindi remake of The Intern in his pipeline. Big B will also be next seen in Jhund which is set to release on March 4. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Radhe Shyam along with Prabhas. She also has Acharya and Beast in her pipeline.

