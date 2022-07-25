Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra Starrer Uunchai Gets a Release Date; Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani will be soon sharing the screen for the film titled Uunchai. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie, on Monday, major news broke on Rajshri Productions’ social media platforms as they announced the release date of the film. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Uunchai will hit theatres on November 11 this year.

Uunchai will bring to screen, a veteran star cast in a never seen before ensemble. Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, the film will also feature Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in key roles.

Uunchai finished its principal shooting earlier this year. The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years.

Earlier, Anupam Kher also dropped a picture in which he was seen sitting inside a car with the rest of his Uunchai co-stars. While Kher sat on the driver’s seat, Big B was beside him. On the back seat, we saw Sarika, Neena Gupta and Boan Irani. Captioning the picture, Anupam Kher had written, “May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho!"

Uunchai was announced by Parineeti Chopra on Big B’s 75th Birthday in October last year. Back then, the actress took to her social media handle and dropped a series of pictures which also featured the film’s director Sooraj Barjatya. “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast (sic)," she had written.

