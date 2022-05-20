Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma Congratulate Nikhat Zareen For Her Women's World Boxing Championship Win

Congratulatory messages started to pour in from across the country as Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen bagged the gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championship in Istanbul. Bollywood biggies have also lauded the 25-year-old for her remarkable feat. Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor were among the celebrities, who congratulated the Indian boxer. Nikhat defeated her Thai opponent Jitpong Jutamas by 5-0 in the flyweight (52 kg) category. With this achievement, she has become the only fifth Indian women boxer to bring home a gold medal in world boxing.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Nikhat Zareen World Champion! Badhai Badhai Badhai (clapping emojis) India India India !!!", while Anushka congratulated the World Champion on Instagram Stories, as she wrote, “Congratulations! Well done Nikhat Zareen. You’ve made the nation proud." Kareena also shared a post about Nikhat’s win on her Instagram Stories along with clapping emojis.

Abhay Deol penned a heartwarming post as he congratulated Nikhat on her victory. Referring to his upcoming movie, Jungle Cry, Abhay wrote, “Rarely does it happen, that you’re in the middle of promoting your new movie, and then life imitates art." Jungle Cry is based on the lives of 12 underprivileged boys from Odisha and their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament in the UK in 2007.

Anil Kapoor congratulated Nikhat for “bringing it home, once again." On his Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “Congratulations. Nikhat Zareen on winning the gold and bringing it home once again!! Making (tricolour) proud!!" Madhuri Dixit retweeted a tweet by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, wherein her congratulated Nikhat for her feat, and wrote, “Very proud indeed. You go girl. Congratulations."

With her recent win, Nikhat has become only the fifth Indian woman boxer, after six-time champion M.C Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L, and Lekha C, to win the world title.

