Big B Apologises For Error In Tweets But Fan Thinks His Biggest Mistake was Not Accepting SRK in K3G

It is known to all the megastar Amitabh Bachchan numbers his tweets whenever he shares any update on the microblogging site. The actor also apologises to his fans and followers if he makes any mistake while numbering his tweets. Something similar happened recently and Big B had to take to Twitter to apologise to his fans for a ‘horrible error.’ Amitabh Bachchan wrote on social media that some of his recent tweets have been misnumbered and offered a clarification for the same.

His post read, “T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..

they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES !! 🙏"

Take a look:

However, there is one social media user who thinks Big B’s biggest mistake was not misnumbering the tweets but not accepting Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham! Most of us are well aware of what the netizen was speaking about, but for the uninitiated, in K3G, Amitabh Bachchan’s character does not accept SRK’s character, who was his adopted son, after the latter married a middle-class woman. The tweet read, “Still the biggest mistake was not accepting SRK when he got married in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

Big B’s tweet attracted several other jokes and funny reactions as well. One of the replies read, “Theek hai sir we will update our excel sheets accordingly. No issues." while another reply read, “This is shocking. Fire the Computer ji. 😢"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Uunchai with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra among others. He will next be seen in the film Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

