Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn, Other Celebs Send Wishes to 'Legend'

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today, October 11. Big B is a stalwart of Indian cinema, with several hit films to his credit. As part of his birthday celebrations, the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) has launched a four-day film festival beginning October 8 that will feature 11 of Amitabh’s iconic films.

In addition, several Bollywood celebrities wished Big B a happy birthday. Amitabh Bachchan received heartfelt messages on his birthday, from Ajay Devgn to Ananya Panday. Some people shared their throwback photos, in which they were moved by the opportunity to be in the same frame as him. Some people wished Bachchan health and hoped he would keep raising the bar. Some people spoke highly of him for inspiring them with his vigour, talent, grace, and panache, while others spoke of how much they learned from him. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a look at several celebs who posted wish for the birthday boy.

Ananya Panday shared a reel for the actor. The video gives glimpses of Amitabh’s famous movie, Amar Akbar Anthony, playing in cinemas along with her posing with her father, Chunky Panday near Amitabh’s poster. Along with the video, the actress penned a long note expressing her love for Amitabh as an actor and how she admires watching his films.

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share a throwback video from one of his interviews with Amitabh Bachchan. The duo is seen having a fun banter in the video. Along with the video, he wrote, “Happy 80th birthday Amitabh Bachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best – YOU".

Film director Shubash Ghai took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, “A very happy birthday dear Amit Ji. A man whom I always admire for his constant striving for excellence as an actor and person both. He is a genuine achiever today in a real sense and is the greatest performer in Indian cinema. God bless you. Healthy, long life Amit ji".

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a poster of the birthday boy on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan". She also added the hashtag, “#Legend #Inspiration".

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Goodbye, which released in theatres last week.

