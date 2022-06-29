Amitabh Bachchan Bumps into Aamir Khan After a Gala Evening with Prabhas and Dulquer Salmaan; See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan got a sweet surprise when Bollywood actor Aamir Khan knocked at his car’s window. Big B, who was in Hyderabad for the official launch of Vyjayanthi Films, had an encounter with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor post the event. The veteran actor shared his unexpected meeting with his fans on the photo-sharing application.

In the picture posted by him, both the celebrities can be seen beaming with joy as they bumped into each other. Amitabh Bachchan explained his coincidental meeting with Aamir in his caption, which read, “and as I am about to leave, a knock on my car window and it’s Aamir. Gosh! So many legendary friends in one evening."

On the same day, Big B met several other stars including Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and filmmaker Prashanth Neel. He even dropped a glimpse of it on his social media handle and wrote, “An evening with the stalwarts of cinema .. Prabhas - Bahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao - producer director Legendary ; Nani - star, film TV ; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi ; Nagi Ashwin , director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work."

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s film Project K in Hyderabad. He will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone for the film. The movie also features Prabhas and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Besides Project K, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to appear in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which will be released on September 9, 2022. The actor will be playing Brahma and will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva. Alia Bhatt will be playing Isha, and Nagarjuna Akkineni will appear as Vishnu. The movie will also feature Mouni Roy as Damyanti. The legendary actor also has Uunchai in his pipeline.

