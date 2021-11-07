Amitabh Bachchan Completes 52 Years in Bollywood, Shares Pic From Debut Film Saat Hindustani

Bollywood‘s megastar Amitabh Bachchan clocked in 52 years in the industry today, on November 7, and the actor reminisced his five decades in the film industry by sharing a throwback picture from his debut film Saat Hindustani. The Shahenshah of Bollywood shared a black and white photo of him from the sets of the Khwaja Ahmad Abbas directorial which was released on this date in 1969.

Along with the picture, he wrote, “on 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film “Saat Hindustani" & it released on 7 November 1969…52 Years .. TODAY !!"

Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Banerjee and Rohit Bose Roy took to the comment section to shower love, and so did the actor’s loyal fans.

Apart from Big B, the film also starred Madhu, Utpal Dutt, and Anwar Ali.

Recently, he shared a glimpse from his Diwali celebrations featuring his entire family. The picture has Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seated on the left with their Aaradhya between them. Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen in the picture too.

He wrote the caption: “Family prays and celebrates together .. is pavan afsar par, shubhkamnayein - deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion - Happy Diwali)."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan can currently be seen hosting the 13th season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also has a couple of projects lined up. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahamastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Then he has Ajay Devgn’s Mayday and Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. He will reunite with Deepika Padukone in the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. Previously he had teamed up with Padukone for Shoojit Sircar’s Piku.

Apart from that, Big B will also star in Vikas Bahl’s Good-Bye.

